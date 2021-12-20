Left Menu

Berlin says Russian expulsion of German diplomats unwarranted, burdens relationship

The expulsion of two German diplomats by Russia on Monday is completely unfounded and puts renewed strain on the relationship between the two countries, the German foreign ministry said. "Today's decision by Russia's Foreign Ministry puts renewed strain on the relationship."

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:03 IST
Berlin says Russian expulsion of German diplomats unwarranted, burdens relationship
  • Country:
  • Germany

The expulsion of two German diplomats by Russia on Monday is completely unfounded and puts renewed strain on the relationship between the two countries, the German foreign ministry said. Russia said earlier that it was expelling the two German diplomats in retailiation for similar expulsions by Berlin after a German court found Moscow had ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant, who was murdered in broad daylight in a Berlin park.

"This move comes as no surprise, but it is completely unwarranted from the federal government's perspective," Germany's foreign ministry said in a statement. "Today's decision by Russia's Foreign Ministry puts renewed strain on the relationship."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021