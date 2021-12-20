Left Menu

Ransom paid for release of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti -U.S. Christian ministry group

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:09 IST
Ransom paid for release of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti -U.S. Christian ministry group

A ransom was paid to secure the release of a group of Canadian and American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, the U.S.-based Christian ministry group who organized their trip to the Caribbean nation said on Monday.

"Other people who sought to help us provided funds to pay a ransom and allow the negotiation process to continue. As you can imagine, we are not able to say anything further in respect to these negotiations," a spokesman for the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said during a news conference.

