Ransom paid for release of missionaries kidnapped in Haiti -U.S. Christian ministry group
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:09 IST
A ransom was paid to secure the release of a group of Canadian and American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, the U.S.-based Christian ministry group who organized their trip to the Caribbean nation said on Monday.
"Other people who sought to help us provided funds to pay a ransom and allow the negotiation process to continue. As you can imagine, we are not able to say anything further in respect to these negotiations," a spokesman for the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said during a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Codeshare with IndiGo likely to be implemented by March 2022: American Airlines official
CWI thanks Tony Harford for outstanding service to Caribbean sports
Soccer-American Marsch leaves role as Leipzig head coach
Indian-American NGO raises over Rs 2 cr for specially-abled people
U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns