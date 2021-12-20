Dhami unveils projects worth crores for Mussoorie

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated a town hall and a long-awaited multi-level parking facility in Mussoorie. While inaugurating completed projects and laying foundation stones for new ones, totalling worth Rs 200 crore for the Mussoorie assembly segment, Dhami said the opening of the parking facility fulfils a long-standing demand.

''It will rid the popular tourist spot from frequent traffic jams,'' he said. He also announced that another parking facility for 500 vehicles will be built at zero point in Mussoorie.

Describing Mussoorie and Khatima where statehood agitationists were martyred as the epicentres of the Uttarakhand statehood movement, he said the state government is committed to building a Uttarakhand of their dreams.

Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said the Rs 144.46 crore drinking water project, the foundation stone for which was laid by the chief minister today, will ensure that Mussoorie does not face any drinking water problem for decades.

