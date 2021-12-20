Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Session to be held on Jan 3 and 4 next year

Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to take place on January 3 and 4, 2022, as per the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:30 IST
Delhi Assembly Session to be held on Jan 3 and 4 next year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to take place on January 3 and 4, 2022, as per the notification by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, National Capital Territory of Delhi on Monday.

"Members are informed that the fourth pan of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will take place on January 3 and 4, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054," the notification read.

According to the notification, all members are required to bring the certificate of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report, tested before 48 hours of the beginning of the Delhi Assembly session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021