Chopper crash: PNB says expeditiously settled insurance claims of two defence personnel

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it expeditiously settled Rs 1 crore worth insurance claims of two defence personnel who died in the helicopter crash at Coonoor earlier this month.

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other senior officials were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor town of Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The bank has proactively settled the insurance claims to the families of Para Commando Lance Naik Shri Vivek Kumar and Para Commando Lance Naik Shri B Sai Teja, amounting to Rs 1 crore each.

They had their salary accounts with the bank.

''Two of the eleven martyrs were covered under the 'PNB Rakshak Salary' scheme, whose claims were promptly settled without delay by handing over cheques to the nominees, personally by the PNB officials,'' the bank said in a statement.

The 'PNB Rakshak Salary' account covers all defense personnel, police, and paramilitary personnel with a personal accident cover up to Rs 60 lakh, air accident cover of Rs 1 crore, and other complete benefits packages, it said.

