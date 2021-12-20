Banquet Hall owner's son abducted, released after Rs 50 lakh ransom in Ashok Vihar

A 20-year-old man was allegedly abducted in Ghazipur area and held captive for three hours by an unidentified person in his car at gun point, police said on Monday. The incident took place on December 17, when Kinshuk Agarwal, son of a banquet Hall owner in Ashok Vihar, went to Ghazipur Mandi with two others to buy flowers for work, police said. There, a man forced himself into his car and forced him to drive it towards Ashok Vihar area all the while threatening him with a gun, they said. The incident came to light the next day, when Vikas Agarwal, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, reported the matter the police.

According to the complaint, the accused took Kinshuk’s phone and called his father and demanded Rs 1 crore from him to release his son.

Vikas tried to negotiate and urged the accused to leave his son. But the accused threatened to kill his son if he did not pay the sum, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. Vikas eventually agreed to pay Rs 50 lakh in ransom for the release of his son, she said. He reached Ashok Vihar near a school where the accused had asked him to come to pay the ransom. He was forced to sit inside the car by the accused, and when he did he took the cash bag from him and instructed the father and son to drop him near Mukarba Chowk, the officer said.

On the complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case under section 364 (kidnapping for ransom) and criminal intimidation (506) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections under Arms Act was registered, the officer said.

CCTV footages in and around the scene of crime are being scanned to identify the culprit and nab him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)