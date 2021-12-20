Left Menu

Tigray forces have withdrawn from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:37 IST
Rebellious Tigrayan forces have completed their withdrawal from Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the party that controls the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, said on Monday.

The withdrawal, a step towards a possible ceasefire in the 13-month-old war between the Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian government, comes after major territorial gains by the Ethiopian military.

