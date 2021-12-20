Tigray forces have withdrawn from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson

Rebellious Tigrayan forces have completed their withdrawal from Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the party that controls the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, said on Monday.

The withdrawal, a step towards a possible ceasefire in the 13-month-old war between the Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian government, comes after major territorial gains by the Ethiopian military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)