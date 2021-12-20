Left Menu

MP: Man kills 6-year-old son of woman who rebuffed his overtures

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:39 IST
A youth in Barwani in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed the 6-year-old son of a woman who refused to have an illicit relationship with him, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Dhababawadi village under Kotwali police station limits, he said.

Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla said a man had complained on Saturday that his 6-year-old son was missing after he and his wife, both labourers, returned home and couldn't find the child.

''The man was told by neighbours that the child was last seen going towards the fields with one Dinesh Bhilala alias Nana (21). Bhilala was held from Naydad within 24 hours. The accused has confessed he beat the boy to death as his mother had refused to enter into a relationship with him,'' the SP informed.

Bhilala has been remanded in police custody and further probe was underway, he added.

