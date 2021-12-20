Left Menu

Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright's death

20-12-2021
A prosecutor told jurors on Monday that the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright knew what she did was wrong.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the court that Kim Potter acted recklessly.

“She drew a deadly weapon,'' Eldridge said. ''She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright's chest, and she fired.” The jury will begin deliberating after Potter's lawyers present their closing arguments.

The judge has already told jurors that she will not make them deliberate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. They'll return after the holiday if they haven't reached a verdict by then.

The defense rested Friday after Potter told jurors that she “didn't want to hurt anybody,” saying during her sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright, who is Black, after she saw fear in a fellow officer's face.

Potter, who is white, testified that she was “sorry it happened.”

