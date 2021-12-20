Left Menu

Security forces demolish Naxal memorial in Chhattisgarh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh police on Monday demolished a Naxal memorial erected in the jungles of Rajnandgaon district.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:48 IST
ITBP, police demolishing Naxal memorial (Photo courtesy: ITBP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh police on Monday demolished a Naxal memorial erected in the jungles of Rajnandgaon district. A senior ITBP officer said that the troops of 44 Battalion of ITBP got information regarding a memorial constructed by Naxals in the memory of their people who were killed in police action or due to some other reasons in jungles near Parvidih located at Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border.

"A joint team of ITBP and Chhattisgarh police went to the location in jungle and demolished the structure after a long search operation," the officer added. The officer also said that Naxals construct such memorials at a place of their camps where they train young recruits. Earlier also, we have destroyed such structures, he added.

On December 16, ITBP in a joint search operation had recovered huge ammunition cache, stores, Naxal literature, materials, and other items near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon districts in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

