Nagpur: 2 held for abducting, killing man on Nov 8

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:54 IST
Two persons were arrested in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly abducting and killing a 24-year-old man early last month over an old enmity, police said on Monday.

Lokesh Bhagwan Kalbande (32) and Adarsh Ashok Humnekar (22), both residents of Fetri village, kidnapped Sachin Anil Shinde from Gonna on November 8 and his body was found near a temple the next day, a Kalmeshwar police station official said.

