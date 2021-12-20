Left Menu

Harjinder Singh appointed India's Chef de Mission for Beijing Winter Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:08 IST
Harjinder Singh appointed India's Chef de Mission for Beijing Winter Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association of India (IOA) on Monday appointed Ice Hockey Association of India's general secretary, Harjinder Singh, as the Chef de Mission of the country's contingent for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Singh was the Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent for the 23rd Winter Olympic Games too, which was held in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018.

IOA president Narinder Batra shared two pictures of him with Singh after the latter's appointment.

The Beijing Games, the 24th edition of the showpiece that started way back in 1924, will be held from February 4 to 20.

US, UK, Australia, Lithuania and Canada have decided to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics due to the alleged human rights abuse in China.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin recently confirmed he will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing as a show of unity. Kashmir's Arif Khan is the only Indian athlete to have so far qualified for the upcoming Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021