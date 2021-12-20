Rakhi Sawant's husband is still married to me, claims Bihar woman

A resident of this north Bihar town has left his family members, including his estranged wife, shocked by appearing in reality show ''Bigg Boss'' as the husband of actress Rakhi Sawant.

Ritesh Raj, who appeared in some episodes of the TV show, has been identified by Snigdha Priya, who claims they have been married since December 1, 2014.

''The complainant currently resides at her parents' home in Nawada. In her complaint, handed over to us by her brother Ravikant, she has claimed to have tied the knot with Ritesh at a marriage hall in Bettiah'', said the Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma.

The woman had started living separately a few years back after lodging a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws, though she claims the couple did not divorce each other, said the SP.

The family of Ritesh Raj, whose father is a retired station master, is also baffled.

''We do not know when and how he married the actress. I learnt about it from my neighbours who informed me after spotting him on TV'', Madhubala Devi, the mother of Ritesh, said with a touch of incredulity.

She said her son was an IIT alumni, worked as a software professional in Bengaluru who frequently travelled abroad ''because of which he does not remain in touch with us on a regular basis''.

Meanwhile, the SP said an investigation has been launched, and based on evidence an FIR may be lodged against Ritesh Raj under relevant sections of the IPC and Hindu Marriage Act.

According to media reports, Sawant had confirmed her marriage to Ritesh in 2019 and claimed that he was an ''NRI''.

