Man lynched in Kapurthala had deep cuts; SGPC chief says Amritsar incident act of 'self-defence'

The body of the man killed for alleged sacrilege attempt at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala had at least eight deep cuts that were likely to have been inflicted by swords, a medical officer said on Monday.

The Kapurthala incident had taken place a day after a similar incident at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where another man was lynched over an alleged desecration bid on Saturday evening.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday defended the Amritsar lynching as an act of ''self-defence'' and called the alleged sacrilege bid a ''big conspiracy''.

Police have registered complaints over the alleged sacrilege attempts in both cases but no FIR has been registered in connection with the deaths.

Police released Kapurthala gurdwara manager Amarjit Singh, who was detained for questioning, on Sunday night.

He had claimed that he saw the man trying to disrespect the ''Nishan Sahib'' (religious flag). Earlier, police had said there was ''no visible sign'' of sacrilege incident having taken place at the gurdwara.

They said on Monday that their priority is to establish the identity of the man. Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said they received some documents from a woman in Bihar but on verification, it was found that the papers did not establish the identity of the man.

Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Sandip Dhawan said there were more than eight deep sharp cuts on the neck, hips and legs that were likely to have been inflicted by swords, besides blunt injuries.

The exact number of injuries will be known after the post-mortem, he said.

The Kapurthala SSP said the post-mortem will be conducted after the lapse of 72 hours in case no claimant came forward.

The unclaimed body will be cremated by the municipal authorities, he said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital.

A police team is contacting police officials of other states on phone and has also asked the health authorities to conduct a DNA test to establish his identity, he said.

Khakh said police have shared a photo of the man in newspapers.

No murder case has been registered in this case as yet, he said.

Meanwhile in Amritsar, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed apprehension of a ''big conspiracy'' behind the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple and said the man involved in it seemed to have received ''commando training''.

He claimed that the law allows a person to kill in self-defence, suggesting that this is what happened at the Golden Temple when the man was lynched after the alleged sacrilege attempt.

He told reporters that suspecting foul play, the SGPC task force had stopped the man from entering the Golden Temple but he managed to gain entry inside the sanctum sanctorum after the shift of task force members changed in the evening.

''I feel that he had undergone commando training from the way he jumped the railing and did it (made a sacrilege attempt) in just six seconds. There is a big conspiracy behind it,'' Dhami said.

On being asked that the man was lynched when caught by the SGPC task force, Dhami said ''devotees were angry over this incident''.

The man had picked a sword and was going to attack the holy Guru Granth Sahib, which is considered a living entity by Sikhs, Dhami said.

He said one can kill a person in self-defence if somebody attacks with an intention of murder and the law does not consider it as an offence.

Before the task force members could do anything, the man was beaten up by the angry crowd that led to his death, he said.

Dhami said the SGPC will set up its own special investigation team to ''bring out the truth''.

The incidents have drew sharp reactions from political parties.

On Monday, Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann said the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple and the Kapurthala gurdwara would not have taken place had the severest punishment been given in the 2015 desecration cases.

Addressing public meetings in Dasuya and at Mukerian, the Sangrur MP said in the 2015 cases, only special investigation teams were formed and the matter was put in the cold store, he said.

Incidents related to the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in 2015 in Faridkot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)