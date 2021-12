BRIEF-WTO Panels To Review Russian Procurement Measures, Dominican Duties

* WTO PANELS TO REVIEW RUSSIAN PROCUREMENT MEASURES, DOMINICAN DUTIES

* WTO - THE WTO'S DISPUTE SETTLEMENT BODY AGREED AT ITS MEETING ON 20 DECEMBER TO ESTABLISH TWO NEW DISPUTE PANELS * WTO- FIRST, AT THE REQUEST OF THE EU, WILL EXAMINE RUSSIAN MEASURES AFFECTING EU ACCESS TO COMMERCIAL PROCUREMENT BY STATE— RELATED ENTITIES

* WTO- SECOND, AT THE REQUEST OF COSTA RICA, WILL EXAMINE THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC’S ANTI-DUMPING DUTIES ON CORRUGATED STEEL BARS FROM COSTA RICA

