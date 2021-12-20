Left Menu

Russia expels two German diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said on Monday it was expelling two German diplomats in retaliation for similar expulsions by Germany, a move the German foreign ministry said was unfounded and put renewed strain on bilateral relations. Berlin last week ejected two Russian diplomats after a German court found Moscow had ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant, who was murdered in broad daylight in Berlin's Tiergarten park.

Russia said on Monday it was expelling two German diplomats in retaliation for similar expulsions by Germany, a move the German foreign ministry said was unfounded and put renewed strain on bilateral relations.

Berlin last week ejected two Russian diplomats after a German court found Moscow had ordered the killing of a former Chechen militant, who was murdered in broad daylight in Berlin's Tiergarten park. On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry summoned the German ambassador to inform him of the expulsion of two German diplomats and note a protest against Germany's earlier decision to declare two Russian diplomats "persona non grata".

Germany's Foreign Office said the Russian side had told it that the expulsion was a reciprocal measure. "This move comes as no surprise, but it is completely unwarranted from the federal government's perspective," it said in a statement. "Today's decision by Russia's foreign ministry puts renewed strain on the relationship."

The Russian foreign ministry said the German court verdict was of a "clear political order" in nature, promising to retaliate accordingly to any potential confrontational action from Berlin in the future. "It was noted that the Russian side categorically rejects unfounded and detached-from-reality accusations that Russian public structures are accessory to this crime," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

