Left Menu

Bill tabled in assembly to issue pass for transporting liquor through Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:22 IST
Bill tabled in assembly to issue pass for transporting liquor through Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Monday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly for issuing transit passes for liquor from neighbouring states passing through Assam.

The Assam Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, placed by Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, seeks to replace the Assam Excise (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The bill said in view of long porous borders with neighbouring states, the Assam excise department has to constantly struggle to check transportation and smuggling of liquor.

To monitor the movement of liquor transiting through Assam, it was essential to introduce a system of transit pass and due to urgency of the matter, an ordinance was promulgated on September 15, it said.

The Assam Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was also introduced in the House by the department’s minister Atul Bora.

It proposes to delete the provision in the principal act that disallowed registration of any society under the act in an area where there already exists another cooperative society with similar objectives, except with special permission.

Through the amendment, it is sought to bring competitiveness and professionalism among the cooperatives and end monopoly, the bill said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021