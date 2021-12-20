Left Menu

UP court sentences man to death for rape, murder of 10-year-old girl

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:40 IST
UP court sentences man to death for rape, murder of 10-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has sentenced a 35-year-old man to death for raping and killing a 10-year-old girl, officials said on Monday.

The man, also convicted under the stringent POCSO Act, has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 50,000 as well by the district and sessions court.

''Accused Chandrapal should be hanged till death,'' read the order passed by special judge Pratibha Saxena on December 18.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the court's order in the heinous crime case came in less than three and a half months' time from the incident.

''The police had unearthed the case within 72 hours of the crime. The case was pursued professionally by the local police and the prosecution with scientific evidence that led us to charge-sheeting the matter in a short span,'' Jaiswal said.

''As a result, a tight case against the accused was presented before the court, which announced the order in just three and a half months,'' the officer said.

The accused was known to the girl, who lived in the same neighbourhood as his married sister. The incident had taken place in August, when the accused visited his sister for Rakshabandhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021