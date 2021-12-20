Left Menu

TET malpractices: Pune cops recover cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 cr from MSCE chief Tukaram Supe

Pune police recovered unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore from Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council Of Examination MSCE who was arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers Eligibility Test TET results, days after seizing Rs 88 lakh from him, a police officer said on Monday.

Pune police recovered unaccounted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore from Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) who was arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) results, days after seizing Rs 88 lakh from him, a police officer said on Monday. Supe and one more person were arrested by the Pune Police last week.

''During the investigation, we received the information that Supe has stashed some more cash. During the search of a flat belonging to a friend of Supe's son-in-law, we recovered Rs 1.58 crore cash and around one-kg gold. These unaccounted assets worth over Rs 2 crore,'' the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officer said.

Supe was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police following his questioning in the alleged malpractices in the TET examination.

Supe, in connivance with state education department consultant Abhishek Sawrikar, and two others, had allegedly taken money to change the results of some candidates so that they can clear the TET, according to police. The alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation into the bid to leak a paper of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested, as per the investigation.

