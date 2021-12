BRIEF-U.S. SEC says it charges 5 Russians in $80 mln hacking and trading scheme

U.S. SEC:

* U.S. SEC SAYS IT CHARGES FIVE RUSSIANS IN $80 MILLION HACKING AND TRADING SCHEME

* SEC SAYS ANNOUNCED FRAUD CHARGES AGAINST 5 RUSSIAN NATIONALS FOR ENGAGING IN A MULTI-YEAR SCHEME TO PROFIT FROM STOLEN CORPORATE EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENTS Source: https://bit.ly/3J9gC31

