Suspected ultras torch 2 tractors, machine at road repairing site in Chhattisgarh
Suspected ultras set on fire two vehicles and a machine used in a road repairing work in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place this afternoon in remote Gudadi village panchayat under the Orchha police station limits when repairing of a road was underway, a police official said.
As per the preliminary information, a group of suspected Naxals with their faces covered stormed the site and set on fire two tractors and a JCB machine parked there.
They also snatched mobile phone handsets of drivers and their helpers before fleeing, he added.
“Generally Maoists do not keep their faces covered while executing such incidents. Investigation into the incident is underway from all possible angles,” he added.
