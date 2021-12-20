Bike-borne men loot Rs 7 lakh cash at gun-point

Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 7 lakh cash from a man here on Monday soon after he withdrew the money from a bank, police said.

The victim had withdrawn the cash from a bank in the Mahapura area and was going home when the accused allegedly looted him at gun point and fled the spot, Bhankrota SHO Ravindra Pratap said.

He said check-posts have been alerted to search for the looters on the basis of the description given by the victim.

