Truck crushes boy to death in Nagpur; driver held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:45 IST
Truck crushes boy to death in Nagpur; driver held
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place in a lane near a hospital in the Sakkardara area of the city, he said.

The boy, a resident of Azad Colony slums, was returning home after attending school at around 11.30 am when the truck coming from opposite direction crushed him to death, the official said.

The truck driver, Hamid Khan Abbas Khan (24), was arrested, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

