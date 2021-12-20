Left Menu

U.S. says ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia

Updated: 20-12-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:50 IST
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Russian counterpart Monday that Washington is ready to engage in diplomacy through multiple channels, including bilateral engagement, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan told Yuriy Ushakov, foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that "any dialogue must be based on reciprocity and address our concerns about Russia's actions," the White House said.

Moscow, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine. (Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)

