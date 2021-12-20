Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said on Monday, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

"The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach," the source said. "There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed."

