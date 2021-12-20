Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid Omicron outbreak

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:55 IST
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of her usual choice of Sandringham, a palace source said on Monday, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

"The decision was a personal one after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach," the source said. "There will be family visiting Windsor over the Christmas period and all appropriate guidelines will be followed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

