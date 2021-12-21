Full EC bench arrives in Goa to take stock of poll preparedness

The full bench of the Election Commission (EC) arrived in Goa on Monday evening to meet senior government officials and take stock of poll preparedness in the coastal state.

The EC team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, will review preparations for the upcoming elections to the 40-member Goa legislative assembly, the state's chief electoral officer, Kunal, told PTI.

He said the team, which also consists of commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey, will be in Goa till December 22.

On Tuesday, the full EC bench will meet representatives of political parties followed by a meeting with Goa's chief electoral officer and police officials.

They will also meet officials from enforcement departments, he said.

“A meeting is also scheduled with District Electoral Officers and Superintendents of Police,” Kunal said.

On Wednesday, they will interact with Goa's chief secretary, the director general of police and the home secretary, he said.

The commission is scheduled to address a press conference before ending their visit.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are due in early 2022.

The poll panel had recently visited Punjab to take stock of poll preparedness in the northern state.

