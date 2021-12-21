U.S. working to get aid, liquidity into Afghanistan amid 'urgent' humanitarian situation -State Dept
Washington believes there is an "urgent" humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with winter approaching and is working with U.N. bodies to find ways to get aid and liquidity into the Afghan economy, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
In a regular press briefing, Price also called on regional and nearby countries to do more to help the situation in Afghanistan. He declined to name which countries he was talking about.
