U.S. says dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen charged with providing 'material support' to ISIS
Updated: 21-12-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 02:42 IST
A federal court in Kentucky unsealed an indictment on Monday charging a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the U.S. Justice Department said.
The defendant is also charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS, the DOJ said.
