Left Menu

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week-White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 02:45 IST
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week-White House
  • Country:
  • United States

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel and the West Bank this week to consult on Iran and a wide range of other issues, the White House said on Monday.

Sullivan will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while in Israel and will visit Ramallah for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021