Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 02:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel and the West Bank this week to consult on Iran and a wide range of other issues, the White House said on Monday.
Sullivan will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett while in Israel and will visit Ramallah for talks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the White House said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry
Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint, Israel says
Israel reports 10 new cases of Omicron variant
Dutch court to rule on Palestinian's case against Israeli defence minister
Israel stops plan for contentious east Jerusalem settlement