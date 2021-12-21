Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says she has tested positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-12-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 03:15 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday she had taken a rapid COVID-19 test that proved to be positive, adding she was working in isolation until the result could be confirmed.
Joly, 42, was named foreign minister in October.
