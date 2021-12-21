Left Menu

Japan, U.S. agree Tokyo will pay $13.6 bln over 5 years for hosting U.S. military -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 04:50 IST
Japan, U.S. agree Tokyo will pay $13.6 bln over 5 years for hosting U.S. military -NHK
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and the United States have agreed Tokyo will pay about 1.55 trillion yen ($13.64 billion) over a five-year period starting April next year for hosting U.S. military troops, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The average amount per year is about 211 billion yen, or roughly 10 billion yen more than what Japan is paying in the current fiscal year that runs through March, NHK said.

($1 = 113.6300 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
3
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany
4
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021