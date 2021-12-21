Japan, U.S. agree Tokyo will pay $13.6 bln over 5 years for hosting U.S. military -NHK

Japan and the United States have agreed Tokyo will pay about 1.55 trillion yen ($13.64 billion) over a five-year period starting April next year for hosting U.S. military troops, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The average amount per year is about 211 billion yen, or roughly 10 billion yen more than what Japan is paying in the current fiscal year that runs through March, NHK said.

($1 = 113.6300 yen)

