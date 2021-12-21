Egypt's foreign ministry says "not suitable" to comment on verdicts against activists

Egypt's foreign ministry said it would not comment on judicial verdicts after Washington said it was "disappointed" by jail sentences imposed on Egyptian activists.

"It is not suitable at all to comment in any way on judicial verdicts," the Egyptian state news agency on Tuesday quoted a spokesman for the foreign ministry as saying.

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison after being tried on charges of spreading fake news. Blogger Mohamed Ibrahim and lawyer Mohamed El-Baqer, who faced the same charges, were sentenced to four years.

