Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Washington, DC to reinstate indoor mask mandate

Washington, DC will reinstate an indoor mask mandate beginning Tuesday, December 21, until the morning of January 31, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday. The mayor added that all employees, contractors and grantees of the District of Columbia government must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must have a booster shot. There will be no test-out option, the mayor said. There was no deadline specified for the vaccination guidance.

Now dominant Omicron dashes New York's Christmas cheer as COVID surges

COVID-19 cases surged in New York City and around the United States over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country's testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings. The spike is alarming public health officials, who fear an explosion of infections after the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

U.S. families fear hunger after child-tax credit expires

The phone calls to Yvonka Hall's health nonprofit in northeastern Ohio from families begging for help feeding their children started in March 2020, and slowed down only when an expanded child tax credit came into effect last summer. Now, Hall fears the calls will ramp up again as U.S. lawmakers quibble over renewing this program that expired after making final payments on Dec. 15, despite having been credited with helping millions of poor children.

Trump sues N.Y. Attorney General to block probe of his businesses

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to stop her civil fraud investigation into his company. He filed the lawsuit in federal court in Syracuse, New York, after it was reported that James' office would seek to question Trump as it probes whether his company, the Trump Organization, manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties.

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the Cape Mendocino area of Northern California, the United States Geological Service said on Monday. The quake struck at a depth of 9 km (5.6 miles) in the Pacific Ocean about 24 miles (39 km) west of the tiny community of Petrolia along the rocky wilderness of California's Lost Coast region in Humboldt County.

Alex Jones of Infowars to invoke right not to testify to U.S. Capitol riot panel

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of the right-wing website Infowars, said on Monday said he will invoke his right under the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and decline to testify before the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Jones has notified the Select Committee that he intends to plead his right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment," Jones's lawyers said in a lawsuit filed on Monday against the House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6.

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright

The jury began deliberations in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, following closing arguments on Monday. In final remarks to the jury, prosecutors said Potter acted recklessly and with "culpable negligence" in drawing the wrong weapon, while the defense argued the young Black man caused his own death by resisting arrest and attempting to flee.

Man gets 46 months on U.S. Capitol riot charges, among the longest sentences yet

A Washington state man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday received a sentence of almost four years in prison, one of the longest yet for Jan. 6 defendant. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in the District of Columbia sentenced Devlyn Thompson, who struck an officer with a baton, to 46 months in prison.

Omicron variant accounts for 73% of U.S. infections - CDC

The Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Challengers ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

Business groups, religious entities and 27 U.S. states have urged the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers around 80 million American workers. The various challengers filed court papers over the weekend asking the conservative-majority court to put on hold a decision by an appeals court on Friday to allow the mandate to take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)