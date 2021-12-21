Case against 3 in Pune for boycotting family over inter-caste marriage

Police have registered a case against three people here in Maharashtra for allegedly boycotting a family from the Gawali community as one of its members had married outside the caste, an official said.

A man and his family members had gone to attend the engagement ceremony of a relative last month where a 'panch' from the Gawali community allegedly asked them to leave as the man's son had married a woman from another caste, the police official said on Monday.

The man later approached the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (an organisation fighting against superstition) and lodged a police complaint, he said.

The Dattawadi police here on Monday registered a case against three people under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, the official said.

