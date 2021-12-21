Left Menu

Congress MPs move adjournment motion notice in LS, suspension of business notice in RS over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Congress MPs on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "immediate resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni".

Congress MPs on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "immediate resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni". Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, KC Venugopal moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, while Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

The MPs demanded a discussion of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report of the incident and the resignation of MoS Teni. Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra had been accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case last week termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy". The union minister and his son have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. (ANI)

