Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM's photo from vaccination certificate

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 10:45 IST
Kerala HC dismisses plea to remove PM's photo from vaccination certificate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph from COVID-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner by terming the petition as ''frivolous'', being ''politically motivated'' and a ''publicity interest litigation''.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan directed the petitioner -- Peter Myaliparampil -- to deposit the cost in favour of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks.

The court said in case of failure to deposit the cost within the stipulated period, KeLSA shall recover the amount from his assets by initiating revenue recovery proceedings against him.

It said the cost was being imposed to let people and the society know that frivolous pleas like this which waste judicial time will not be entertained by the court.

The court also said that the ''frivolous contentions'' by the petitioner objecting to the PM's photo and his ''morale boosting message'' on the vaccination certificate, was ''not expected from a citizen of the country''.

It also said that when there are thousands of criminal appeals, bail pleas, civil suits and matrimonial cases pending in the courts, frivolous petitions like the instant one waste judicial time.

The court had previously observed what was wrong in Covid-19 vaccination certificates carrying the photograph of the Prime Minister when he was elected to power by the people of the country.

The court had also remarked, ''They may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM'' and had asked the petitioner -- ''why are you ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power through the mandate of the people...we may have different political views, but he is still our PM.'' The petitioner had contended that the certificate was a private space with personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

He had contended that adding the Prime Minister's photo to the certificate was an intrusion into an individual's private space.

The petitioner, a senior citizen, had contended in his plea that the Prime Minister's photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021