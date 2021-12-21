Nanaia Mahuta welcomes post-referendum process status of New Caledonia

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today welcomed the fact the referendum process to determine the future status of New Caledonia was calm and secure.

"We support the right of all peoples to self-determination, as expressed under international law," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand now encourages all parties to participate peacefully and constructively in the post-referendum transition process in the spirit of the Nouméa Accord.

"It is important to Aotearoa New Zealand that the rights of indigenous peoples are respected and recognised.

"France remains an important like-minded partner for Aotearoa New Zealand in the region and globally. We will continue to work closely with New Caledonia and France to grow and strengthen our valued partnership, including on security and trade, people-to-people links, and in responding to the shared challenges of COVID-19," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)