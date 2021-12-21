Left Menu

Nanaia Mahuta welcomes post-referendum process status of New Caledonia

“We support the right of all peoples to self-determination, as expressed under international law,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-12-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 11:23 IST
Nanaia Mahuta welcomes post-referendum process status of New Caledonia
“Aotearoa New Zealand now encourages all parties to participate peacefully and constructively in the post-referendum transition process in the spirit of the Nouméa Accord. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today welcomed the fact the referendum process to determine the future status of New Caledonia was calm and secure.

"We support the right of all peoples to self-determination, as expressed under international law," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand now encourages all parties to participate peacefully and constructively in the post-referendum transition process in the spirit of the Nouméa Accord.

"It is important to Aotearoa New Zealand that the rights of indigenous peoples are respected and recognised.

"France remains an important like-minded partner for Aotearoa New Zealand in the region and globally. We will continue to work closely with New Caledonia and France to grow and strengthen our valued partnership, including on security and trade, people-to-people links, and in responding to the shared challenges of COVID-19," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021