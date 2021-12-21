Left Menu

Punjab: Intruder shot dead by BSF along Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border in the Gurdaspur sector when he was trying to cross over from the Indian territory at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

ANI | Gurdaspur (Punjab) | Updated: 21-12-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 11:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to the BSF, the intruder, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border. The patrolling team warned him but he didn't stop even after several requests.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

