Cow slaughtering: Three cops injured when villagers tried to free accused in Bhopa village

Three policemen, including a sub inspector, were injured as villagers attacked police party to free a man accused in many cases of cow slaughtering in Bhopa area here, police said.

However, accused Mukim Qureshi was arrested.

Kikri Police Outpost in-charge Resham Pal and constables Bijendra and Amit Yadav were injured in Sikri village on Sunday when they have gone to arrest Quershi, involved in 11 cases of cow slaughtering and other cases, a senior police official said.

According to SHO Subhash, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC against 12 supporters of Quershi, including vice president of UP Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tomar faction) Haji Shan Mohammad.

All the villagers involved in the attack will be arrested soon, he added.

