Odisha Police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore

A case has been registered under NDPS Act, 1985.Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 44 kg of brown sugarheroin and more than 86 quintals of ganja marijuana, police said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force of Odisha Police has seized over one kg of brown sugar worth Rs one crore and arrested two persons in this connection.

Based on intelligence input, an STF team conducted a raid near village Ghatipiri under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station on Monday against illegal trade of narcotic drugs, police said.

Two persons of the Dhenkanal district were arrested. "During search brown sugar weighing 1.090 Kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from possession of the two persons," a press release issued by the police said.

As the accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, they were arrested. A case has been registered under NDPS Act, 1985.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 44 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals of ganja /marijuana, police said.

