China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions

China's foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10.

The sanctioned individuals' assets in China will also be frozen, Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing on Tuesday in Beijing.

