China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 13:34 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10.
The sanctioned individuals' assets in China will also be frozen, Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing on Tuesday in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Macau
- Zhao Lijian
- foreign ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms
U.S. condemns militant attack in Mali that killed 31
Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on $170 mln bond
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces