Ex-Punjab minister and Akali leader Bikram Majithia booked in drugs case

Former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been booked in a drugs case.

The FIR against Majithia was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Mohali on Monday.

Reacting to the development, the SAD termed it as “political vendetta''.

