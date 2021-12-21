Left Menu

Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan's assets

International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the countrys assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.No country has yet officially recognised the countrys new Taliban rulers due to the armed groups previous track record.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:07 IST
Protesters in Kabul call for release of Afghanistan's assets
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered US Embassy on Tuesday, urging the release of Afghanistan's frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, "Let us eat" and "Give us our frozen money," the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue, with the ruling Taliban providing security. International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August. The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan's already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty while aid groups warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven't been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.

No country has yet officially recognised the country's new Taliban rulers due to the armed group's previous track record. The Taliban's previous regime 20 years ago banned women and girls from education and public life, mandated beards for men and attendance at prayers, banned sports and entertainment and carried out public executions.

But current Taliban government officials say their rule will be different, including eventually allowing education for all girls, and have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021