Left Menu

PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 cr to bank accounts of SHGs

Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:19 IST
PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 cr to bank accounts of SHGs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a programme here transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.

The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021