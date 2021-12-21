PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 cr to bank accounts of SHGs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a programme here transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.

The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)