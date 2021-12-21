Left Menu

Woman shot dead by husband in Budhana village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:19 IST
Woman shot dead by husband in Budhana village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband over monetary dispute at a village in Budhana area here, police said.

The incident happened in Nagwa village on Monday night when Alka (30) was found dead in her bed with bullet injuries, the police said.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said Tuesday that deceased's husband Manoj Kumar and her father-in-law have been taken into custody.

According to police, deceased Alka was married to Pramod five years ago and after his murder two-and-half-year ago, she was later re-married to her brother-in-law Manoj kumar.

The victim had some cash in her bank account and Manoj was allegedly demanding that but she refused, they said.

The deceased woman had left two children, one from each husband.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the CO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

