Isimangaliso Wetland Park officials nabbed for R100m tender fraud

Three Isimangaliso Wetland Park officials will spend Christmas in prison after they were arrested for R100 million tender fraud and corruption in the KwaZulu-Natal government entity.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has welcomed the arrest of the three suspects in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, in a statement said investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly demanding money from various service providers that were contracted to do work for the Wetland Park in Mtubatuba.

"It was further established that money was paid into accounts linked to at least three suspects," he said.

As part of first phase of this investigation, the Cold Case Unit worked closely with the Directorate for Public Prosecution in KZN, and embarked on an undercover sting operation which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects on 17 December.

The suspects are Nokuthula Lafuleni-Zungu, who worked as the building capacity manager; Caiphus Khumalo, a director, and Nkosinathi Victor Ntshangase, who is a friend of Lafuleni-Zugu and a game ranger at the Park.

Naidoo said the trio on Monday appeared in the Empangeni Magistrates Court and were all remanded in custody for a formal bail application to be heard at the same court on 29 December 2021.

"Further arrests are imminent as investigations are continuing," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)