Japan to pay Y1.06 trln to support stationed U.S. forces for 5 years to 2026

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:47 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has agreed with the United States to pay 1.06 trillion yen ($9.33 billion) to share the upkeep of U.S. forces stationed in Japan over five years from next April, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

That amounts to 211 billion yen a year, up from 201.7 billion yen for the current year ending March 2022.

"With the security environment surrounding Japan getting tougher, we have been negotiating (with the U.S.) to support the stable presence of the U.S. forces and strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capability," Hayashi said. ($1 = 113.5900 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

