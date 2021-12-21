French army says it has killed leading Islamic State member in Niger
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2021
The French armed forces ministry said on Tuesday that its "Operation Barkhane" unit had killed Soumana Boura, a leading member of Islamic State in Niger.
The French army said Boura had been killed by an air strike that took place on December 20.
