Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says

Hungary will not change its controversial immigration laws despite a European court ruling saying some provisions of the legislation are against EU law, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection," Orban said. "We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)