Left Menu

Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-12-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 15:20 IST
Hungary to defy EU court ruling over migration policy, Orban says
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will not change its controversial immigration laws despite a European court ruling saying some provisions of the legislation are against EU law, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The government decided that we will not do anything to change the system of border protection," Orban said. "We will maintain the existing regime, even if the European court ordered us to change it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021