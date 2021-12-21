Left Menu

Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:03 IST
Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues. Soon after the business was started on Tuesday, DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani introduced The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill is to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of the Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others. The winter session is likely to culminate on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021